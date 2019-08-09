Russia focuses on assisting in comprehensive promotion of peace process in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

By Trend





Russia remains focused on assisting in the comprehensive promotion of the peace process in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Trendreports on Aug. 9.

She stressed that the situation is relatively quiet on the contact line between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

“As one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russia remains focused on assisting in the comprehensive promotion of the peace process,” Zakharova added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.