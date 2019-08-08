TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani sailors win next stage of "Sea Cup-2019" contest

08 August 2019 [11:13] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Military seamen completed tasks revolving around “using life-saving equipment” at the "Ship damage control and rescue training" stage of the "Sea Cup-2019" contest held in Azerbaijan, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

By the decision of the international collegium of judges, the team of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan was declared the winner of this stage.

According to this decision, Azerbaijani sailors ranked first, followed by teams from Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran.




















