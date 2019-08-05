“Field Kitchen” contest kicks off as part of “International Army Games-2019”

By Trend





The “Field Kitchen” contest has been launched as part of the “International Army Games-2019”. Azerbaijani military chefs also participate in this contest, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Aug. 4, Trend reports.

The referees of the contest are testing and assessing different dishes prepared by military chefs.

Participants of the competitions and the guests are presented various dishes of the national cuisine of Azerbaijan prepared by our military chefs within the scope of the contest in the Friendship House.



