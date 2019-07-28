EOC VP: EYOF Baku 2019 to take worthy place in history of youth sports competitions

By Trend

Azerbaijan has organized the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) at the highest level, vice-president of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Niels Nygaard said at the press conference on the results of the festival, Trend reports on July 27.

“Azerbaijan has the excellent sports infrastructure,” he said. “At the same time, volunteers worked well.”

"EOC expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for organizing the EYOF Baku 2019 festival at the highest level,” Nygaard said. “EYOF Baku 2019 will take its worthy place in the history of youth sports competitions."

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ??percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.



