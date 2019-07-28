Azerbaijani communications minister meets US ambassador

By Trend

Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade has met with US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

During the meeting, which was held at the ministry, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the areas of telecommunications, information technology, innovation and high technology.

At the same time, discussion took place about the work done in Azerbaijan on licensed software, the projects planned in this area, including those related to the organization of educational events on the protection of intellectual property and cybersecurity, together with influential US companies such as Microsoft and Oracle.

During the meeting, the organization of the US national pavilion at the 25th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition BakuTel-2019 was also discussed, where products and developments of the US technology companies will be showcased.



