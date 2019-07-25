Leyla Abdullayeva: Negotiations on Karabakh conflict are conducted directly between Armenia and Azerbaijan

By Trend





Negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are conducted directly between the parties to the conflict - Armenia and Azerbaijan, Spokesperson of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

She was commenting on the statements made by the spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on the conflict.

"First of all, it should be noted that the territories indicated in the statement of the spokesman of the Armenian Foreign Ministry are internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan under occupation by the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia. This postulate is confirmed in relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, as well as in numerous other decisions of international organizations.

Anyone who makes statements on the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, first of all, should become familiar with these documents.

Our position on the participation of the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh in the negotiations on the settlement of the conflict was repeatedly voiced, including at a high level. We repeat once again that negotiations are conducted directly between the parties to the conflict - between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and as for the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, representatives of these two communities can be involved in the negotiation process at a certain stage with the consent of all OSCE Minsk Group participants. Those who want to familiarize themselves with OSCE’s position on this issue can read the Helsinki decision of this organization of March 24, 1992.

In accordance with the position of the world community based on the inviolability of compliance with the norms and principles of international law, the status of Nagorno-Karabakh can be considered jointly by the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities, after the Azerbaijani population, expelled from their territories as a result of ethnic cleansing against them, returns to their home, and thus, cohabitation of both communities of the region will be provided.

I must note with regret that today the leadership of the aggressor country of Armenia, on the one hand, speaks of the need for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, and on the other hand, it gives orders to kill Azerbaijani soldiers.

True intentions of Armenia, which verbally voicing peaceful statements, and in fact further enhancing the illegal military occupation of Azerbaijani territories, are well known. This is not the first time that the Armenian side, under various pretexts, is hindering the achievement of a positive shift in the negotiation process," Abdullayeva said.