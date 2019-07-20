Azerbaijani minister: “Most basic task assigned by Supreme Commander-in-Chief - high combat readiness”

Trend:

An official meeting under the leadership of Azerbaijan’s minister of defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and with the participation of deputy defense ministers, commanders of types of troops, chiefs of main departments, departments and services of the ministry, as well as commanders of army corps, formations, stationed in frontline zone and other officials involved via the video communication was held at the Central Command Post on July 20, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The minister of defense shared with the meeting participants his visions of an even more efficient and high-quality organization of combat training sessions in the types of troops, army corps, formations and military units in accordance with directives and instructions, careful study and observance of the guidance documents, as well as other events aimed at improving professionalism in our army until the end of the year.

Hasanov noted that, according to the instructions of the country’s president, several military facilities will be commissioned by the end of the year to increase combat and moral-psychological training as well as improve the social conditions of the military personnel of the Azerbaijani army, in particular, units deployed in the frontline zone.

The minister stressing that work in this sphere will continue in the future gave relevant instructions to the officials regarding the implementation of this work following modern requirements.

The minister of defense demanded to ensure covert and continuous control of troops and gave instructions to provide strict control over the operational situation on the line of contact of troops, to organize combat training effectively, to strengthen ideological work and moral-psychological support, as well as to solve other service issues.

The minister taking into account the weather conditions also gave instructions concerning the focusing on the state of health of the military personnel and the adoption of fire safety measures in military units.

At the end of the meeting, the minister of defense conveyed to the participants his orders and requirements in regard with increasing vigilance and ensuring the safety of military personnel, strengthening intelligence activities to ensure readiness for any provocations of the Armenian side and taking adequate retaliatory measures against the enemy.