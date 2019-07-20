MFA: Separatist regime created in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region isn’t recognized by any sovereign state

Trend:

The separatist regime created in the territory of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is currently under occupation of the Armenian armed forces, isn’t recognized by any sovereign state, Spokesperson of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.

She was commenting on a statement by Gladys Berejiklian, prime minister of Armenian origin of the Australian state of New South Wales, in an interview to Armenian media that New South Wales allegedly recognizes the independence of “Nagorno-Karabakh” for already 20 years.

“First of all, I would like to note that the separatist regime created in the territory of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is currently under occupation by the Armenian armed forces, isn’t recognized by any sovereign state, even Armenia,” she said.

“As for the official position, I would like to emphasize that Australia unequivocally recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the country’s officials have repeatedly said this in their statements, as well as in official letters and notes addressed to Azerbaijan,” she added. “Former Australian foreign minister said in 2015 that Australia supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and is in favor of ending the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Australian minister for international development and Pacific, as part of his visit to our country in 2017, unambiguously expressed his well-known position. Recently, on May 29 of this year, Governor-General of Australia Peter Cosgrove in his letter addressed to the Azerbaijani President expressed his country’s strong support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.”

“As for the words of the prime minister of Armenian origin of the Australian state of New South Wales, I would like to emphasize that his words don’t reflect the position of the Australian Federal Government and, in general, would like to call into question the degree of participation of state officials in the formulation of the government’s foreign policy,” Abdullayeva said. “The statements made by the prime minister of the State of New South Wales in Armenia openly demonstrate contradiction with the official position of the federal government and in our opinion, in this context, this state official should be warned so that, as an official, he would follow the official foreign policy of the country that he represents.”

“I would like to remind that in 2013, this official, serving as minister of transport at that time, was included in the list of persons whose entry into Azerbaijan is undesirable, because he visited the Nagorno-Karabakh region of our country without permission,” she added.

“In general, Armenian lobbying groups in Australia are concerned about the recent development of the relations between Azerbaijan and Australia and are trying to take steps aimed at worsening them,” she said. “However, I would like to emphasize that the unreasonable activity of these groups won’t be able to harm the developing relations between Azerbaijan and Australia.”