Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan relieved of his duties

By the presidential order Beibit Issabayev has been relieved of his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the embassy.

Thus, Issabayev has been appointed the Head of Representation of the President to Parliament of Kazakhstan. He was an ambassador during 2015-2019.

In turn, his precedent Kairat Nurpeissov has been relieved of his duties as the Head of Representation of the President to Parliament of Kazakhstan, as he was appointed to another position.

Diplomatic relations between the Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were established on August 27, 1992. On December 16, 1994, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan was opened in Baku. Since March 2004, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan has been operating in the city of Nur-Sultan.