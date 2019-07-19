TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Aliyev: I hope that we will make joint efforts for further expansion of Azerbaijan-EU relations

18 July 2019 [16:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Charles Michel, President-elect of the European Council.

“I extend my cordial congratulations to you on the occasion of your election as President of the European Council. I hope that we will make joint efforts for further expansion of Azerbaijan-European Union relations, and comprehensive development and deepening of our cooperation. I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your future responsible activities,” reads the congratulatory letter.

