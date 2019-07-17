Official: Efforts to sow hostility between friendly Azerbaijani, Georgian people to be unsuccessful

By Trend





Efforts of those who want to sow hostility between the friendly Azerbaijani and Georgian people won’t be successful, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on political issues, head of the department Ali Hasanov told Trend.

He was commenting on the incident that took place at the Keshikchi Gala border post.

“The latest incident against Azerbaijani border guards aims to directly spoil relations between the states,” he said. “This is why appropriate authorities of both countries must conduct thorough investigations to identify those who perpetrated this incident and take measures against them.”

“The Georgian ambassador to Azerbaijan has already been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to give explanation on the issue,” he added. “And the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement, condemning the incident, and vowed to investigate it thoroughly and hold the culprits accountable.”