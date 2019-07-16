France celebrates National Day in Baku

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

An event dedicated to the National Day of France was held in Baku on July 12.

Aurelia Bouchez, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan, delivered a welcoming speech at the opening ceremony after the anthems of two states were played.

She noted that French companies are interested in investing in almost all sectors of the Azerbaijani economy.

Bouchez stressed that the greatest interest for French investors are such areas as agriculture, transport, and energy.

"France will continue to support Azerbaijan’s aspirations to diversify the economy," she said.

Bouchez further said that the political dialogue between Azerbaijan and France is increasing.

She stressed the significant role of Azerbaijan in creating ties between Europe and Asia, thanks to major energy and transport projects.

Stressing the importance of the visit of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva to France in March 2019, she noted that economic and cultural ties between the two countries are at a high level and this visit proved that there is a huge potential for further development of relations.

"The visit of a huge business delegation consisting of companies involved in 12 different sectors led by the President of MEDEF Business Council Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux shows the growing interest of French companies in Azerbaijan," the ambassador noted.

Bouchez also emphasized that France, as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, is in favor of a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

She said that France is doing everything possible to promote a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

In turn, Khalaf Khalafov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, noted that secondary and educational institutions of Azerbaijan are actively studying French.

"In particular, French is taught in 138 schools and seven universities in Azerbaijan. As many as 50,000 schoolchildren learn French at schools, and 5,000 at universities," he told.

A large number of guests, including ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan, cultural and art workers, representatives of the Azerbaijani intelligentsia, public figures and reporters attended the event

The French National Day is the anniversary of Storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, a turning point of the French Revolution, which celebrated the unity of the French people on July 14, 1790.







