Polish citizen off Azerbaijan's list of undesirable people

By Trend





A citizen of Poland, Vice-President of the Polish Olympic Committee Tomasz Poreba addressed a letter to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry asking for a removal of his name from the “List of foreign citizens who illegally visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan”, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In his letter Tomasz Poreba emphasized his respect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, as well as to the rules and regulations in force in the territory of Azerbaijan. He also stressed that this visit in no way shall give a meaning of his disrespect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Appeal by Tomasz Poreba was appropriately considered and the decision was made to remove his name from the mentioned list.

The visit to the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia without notifying the Azerbaijani side is considered illegal, and the names of the individuals who paid such visits are included in the list of undesirable people of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.