Georgian ambassador invited to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry regarding border incident

By Trend

On July 14, 2019, a group of individuals from Georgia, violating the state border of Azerbaijan, attacked and directed obscene insults at the border guard who served in the vicinity of the Keshikchidag complex located in Azerbaijan.

In this regard, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Bataradze was invited to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry to provide an explanation regarding the incident, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"We note with a feeling of regret that such actions completely contradict the relations of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia. Azerbaijan regards this as a provocation aimed at creating a confrontation between the two countries," the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry demanded that the opposite side investigate this incident and inform the ministry about the work done and the relevant measures.



