First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: Throughout his entire life, national leader Heydar Aliyev served loyally his people and motherland

By Trend

"Throughout his entire life, national leader Heydar Aliyev served loyally his people and motherland. We can see his indelible marks throughout the modern history of Azerbaijan, including in economy, in foreign policy, in science and in culture," First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva wrote on her official Instagram account.

"Heydar Aliyev`s achievements and victories will live in the history of Azerbaijan and in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people forever, serving as an example of courage, wisdom and patriotism for the generations to come," Mehriban Aliyeva wrote.