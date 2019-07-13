Azerbaijan to take part in anniversary of preventing military coup attempt in Turkey

By Trend

First deputy chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament, head of the parliamentary committee on defense, security and the fight against corruption Ziyafat Asgarov and MP Dilara Jabrayilova will leave for Ankara to participate in the event dedicated to the third anniversary of preventing military coup attempt July 15 in Turkey, Trend reports July 13 with reference to the parliament’s press service.

During the visit at the invitation of Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop, the Azerbaijani delegation will take part in a special meeting of the parliament, organized on the occasion of the regular anniversary of preventing the coup attempt in 2016.

The visit will end July 16.

A group of rebels attempted a military coup in Turkey on the night of July 16, 2016. The main confrontation broke out in Ankara and Istanbul. More than 250 Turkish citizens were killed, over 2,000 people were injured, the mutiny was suppressed.