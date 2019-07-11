TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces

10 July 2019 [18:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov, who is on a visit in Baku for a meeting with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

The importance of Baku’s holding high-profile international negotiations on a regular basis was underlined at the meeting.

The successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia in all areas was emphasized, the expansion of military and military-technical cooperation was hailed.

The sides also discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations in military and military-technical areas.

