Ali Ahmadov: close cooperation established between Azerbaijan and UNESCO [VIDEO]

By Trend





On the one hand, the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku speaks of the great prestige of Azerbaijan in the international arena, and on the other hand, indicates its great experience in holding international events, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov told Trend in "PREZIDENT. Musteqillik. Tehlukesizlik. Rifah" video project.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the international events held so far in Azerbaijan contributed to a significant change in the country's image. According to him, the events held in Azerbaijan have managed to draw attention to the country. Azerbaijan also actively supports the implementation of large-scale projects within the framework of UNESCO.

“Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva is actively participating in the implementation of ambitious UNESCO projects, and thanks to this participation, close cooperation has been established between Azerbaijan and UNESCO. As part of this cooperation, on the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, many samples of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan have been included in the UNESCO List. I think this is also one of the useful sides of the cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO for the culture of the country," he remarked.

Ali Ahmadov stressed that the participation of a large number of guests in the 43rd session in Baku contributes to their familiarization with Azerbaijan, being more informed about its current development, and thus shaping attitudes towards Azerbaijan within today's realities.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on June 30. The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The last meeting of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held on July 10, 2019.

The Historic Center of Sheki with the Khan's Palace were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List during the regular meeting of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held on July 7 at Baku Congress Center. The final document will be adopted at the closing session today on July 10.



