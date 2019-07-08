Former Turkish FM: Azerbaijan central player in region & beyond

By Trend





Azerbaijan is the central player in the region and beyond, former Turkish Foreign Minister Hikmet Cetin said at an international conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani diplomacy jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the ADA University, Trend reports.

“I was the first foreign minister who visited Azerbaijan in February 1992,” he said. ‘It has always been a great honor for me to be here. Today, Azerbaijan is the central player in the region and beyond. This is all a result of the efforts of the country’s diplomatic service, which deserves great attention.”

The former foreign minister further noted that very important events will take place in Azerbaijan this year, including the conference of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Azerbaijan and Turkey are setting an example of fraternity and cooperation, the former foreign minister said.

“The two countries have jointly implemented such important energy and transport projects as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, and TANAP,” he added.