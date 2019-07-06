Top official: Number of Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad growing

By Trend





The number of Azerbaijani diplomatic missions in foreign countries is growing, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, Trend reports July 5.

He was speaking at the presentation of online resource “Azerbaijani Diplomacy” prepared by the staff of the Presidential Library of Administration of the President of Azerbaijan.

“This is a vivid example of the expansion of the geography of our foreign policy,” he said. “The Azerbaijani diplomacy with high motivation and determination fulfills the instructions of the President. Our diplomats decently represent Azerbaijan in countries with difficult socio-political situation, and we are pleased that the number of young people and women diplomats is growing in the delegations. Graduates of the ADA University (Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy) work in the Foreign Ministry and in diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan abroad.”

During the event, it was noted that Azerbaijan has diplomatic ties with 183 foreign countries.

It was also said that Azerbaijan has embassies in 59 countries, general consulates in nine cities, honorary consulates in 17 countries and representative offices at 19 international organizations.