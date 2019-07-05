Deputy PM: Information on holding early parliamentary elections unfounded

By Trend





The information on holding early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan is unfounded, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov told reporters in Baku, Trendreports on July 4.

He was commenting on holding early parliamentary elections.

“I don’t know the reason for the rumors that are being spread about holding early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan,” he said. “Maybe by this information journalists want to expand their readership. There is no reason for holding extraordinary parliamentary elections in the country.”

Ahmadov reminded that the Constitution of Azerbaijan reflects that parliamentary elections should be held in November every five years.

In accordance with the law, the next parliamentary elections will be held in November 2020. In December this year, municipal elections will be held.