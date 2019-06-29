Azerbaijan’s SME Development Agency to start co-op with SME Association in Switzerland

By Trend

Bern hosted the eighth meeting of the joint commission on trade and economic cooperation between the government of Azerbaijan and the Federal Council of the Swiss Confederation, Trend reports.

As part of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation issues was signed between the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan and the Swiss Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development of SMEs Orkhan Mammadov and President of the Swiss Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises Josef Rosenflu.

The memorandum involves the mutual exchange of information in the areas of trade, investment, economic cooperation and SMEs, as well as the exchange of experience and joint activities for the development of SMEs.