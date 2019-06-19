Deputy PM talks role of ombudsmen of the world in ensuring rights of Azerbaijani IDPs

By Trend





Azerbaijan is ready to contribute to all issues concerning the world by actively participating in these projects, said Ali Ahmadov, Azerbaijani deputy prime minister, Deputy Chairman - Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Trend reports.

Ahmadov, who is also chairman of the Azerbaijani National Coordination Council on Sustainable Development, was speaking at the 16th Baku International Conference of Ombudsmen on the topic of “The role of Ombudsmen in achieving Fair Peace and Sustainable Development Goals.”

The deputy prime minister noted that Human Rights Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan on June 18.

“There is nothing more important than the protection of human rights,” he said. “For this purpose, various institutions are being created, one of which is the ombudsman’s institution. We are happy that the ombudsman of Azerbaijan managed to set up effective relations with ombudsmen of other countries.”

Ahmadov noted that the global project being implemented by the UN envisages a positive change in the world until 2030.

“On July 15, very few countries of the world - only 14, one of which is Azerbaijan, will present the second report on sustainable development to the UN,” he added.

He noted that, being a young state, Azerbaijan has achieved great progress, and the country’s citizens see the development in Azerbaijan themselves. The state implements various projects so that people live with dignity, he said.

He added that ensuring peace is one of the important issues.

“Sustainable development is impossible without reliable peace,” he said. “But, unfortunately, despite their peacefulness, the Azerbaijani people have become one of the peoples deprived of peace for more than 30 years. One million refugees and IDPs make 10 percent of the population of Azerbaijan. The rights of these people are violated for 30 years. All attempts by the Azerbaijani side to achieve a fair settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict have so far been fruitless.”

The deputy prime minister stressed that the Azerbaijani state fulfills its obligations to these people with dignity, however the issue of respecting their rights remains open.

Ahmadov expressed hope that in this regard, the ombudsmen will try to join their efforts.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.