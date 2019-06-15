Azerbaijani PM, Tajik president meet in Dushanbe

By Trend

The Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov and the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met on the sidelines of the Fifth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Tajik president.

Emomali Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of intergovernmental cooperation, both on a bilateral and multilateral basis between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the most important topics related to intergovernmental cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan in economy, trade, industry, transport and transport infrastructure, hydropower, agriculture, communications, science, education, culture and tourism.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during meeting.