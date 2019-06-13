Minister: Co-op among Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia very important

By Trend





The coordinated cooperation among Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia is very important, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters.

Akar made the remarks following a trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria in Azerbaijan’s Gabala city, Trend reports on June 12.

He said that during today's meeting, the parties discussed the current cooperation and prospects for the cooperation potential.

“The region in which these three countries are located is of great importance in the world supply of such energy resources as oil and natural gas,” Akar added. "As a result, the interests of international forces intersect in the region. Therefore, the coordinated cooperation among Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia is very important," he said.

“The cooperation in the field of defense and security serves the interests of the three countries,” Akar added.

"The cooperation strengthens and expands every year,” he said. “I am sure that the cooperation will cover not only defense and security, but also other spheres. These ties will be also important for other countries. As the Azerbaijani defense minister stressed, we will see the results of agreements in field of defense soon."