Azerbaijani President receives chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received former President of the Senate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, former President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group Rene van der Linden.

The development of bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Netherlands was hailed, Rene van der Linden’s contribution to the expansion of cooperation was praised at the meeting.

The sides exchanged views on prospects of the Dutch companies’ participation in various fields of Azerbaijan’s economy, including in transport sphere. They also discussed the issues of future cooperation.