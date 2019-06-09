TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani president congratulates Portuguese counterpart

09 June 2019 [14:37] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Portugal Day.

I believe that the relations of friendship and cooperation between our two countries will continue developing and expanding to the benefit of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavours, and the friendly people of Portugal peace and prosperity," President Aliyev said.

