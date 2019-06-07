UN publishes report on Armenia's illegal activities in Karabakh

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The UN has supported the initiative of Azerbaijan to expose Armenia’s illegal activities in the occupied territory.

A joint report of Azercosmos and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan entitled "Illegal Activities in the Territories of Azerbaijan under Armenia’s Occupation: Evidence from Satellite Imagery" was distributed as a document of the General Assembly and the Security Council and published on the UN website.

Yashar Aliyev, the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN, sent a letter to the UN Secretary General, the Chairman of the General Assembly and the Chairman of the Security Council. It reflects the details of the ongoing military occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia, the position of the international community regarding Armenia’s violation of the norms and principles of international law.

The letter also brings to the attention of the UN member countries a joint report of Azercosmos OJSC and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Aliyev’s letter, published on the UN website, includes references to the joint report, UN Security Council resolutions and reports of the OSCE fact-finding and assessment mission in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

In a message to the leadership of UN bodies, Aliyev writes that the report provides irrefutable evidence of Armenia’s ongoing activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, such as the accommodation of settlers in the territories from which Azerbaijanis living there were evicted; the plundering and exploitation of natural, agricultural and water resources, alteration of infrastructure and destruction and desecration of historical and cultural heritage sites.

The letter says that this illegal activity of Armenia is carried out under the cover of the peace process, despite the fact that it is prohibited by international law, and despite previous warnings, demands and condemnation from the international community.

The Azerbaijani diplomat emphasized that in its resolutions, the Security Council condemned the use of force against Azerbaijan and confirmed its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the inviolability of international borders and the inadmissibility of the use of force to acquire territory.

"In response to Armenia’s territorial claims and military actions, the Council once again reaffirmed that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and demanded the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces from all the conquered territories. A similar position was taken by other international organizations," he said in a message.

Armenia’s policies and practices, aimed at the colonization and annexation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, are a clear violation of international law, break the rights and freedoms of hundreds of thousands of people expelled from their homes and pose a direct threat to peace, security and stability in the region.

Aliyev further noted in the letter that Armenia’s attempts to change the demographic composition of the population in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by artificially increasing the number of Armenians living there and preventing the return of Azerbaijani internally displaced persons to their homes and property, as well as the exploitation of natural and other resources in these territories and the destruction or appropriation of property are in no way agreed with the goals of achieving a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

"Illegal use of force and its temporary and unstable military consequences are not a solution. Armenia will have to stop its aggression and leave the Nagorno-Karabakh region and all other occupied territories of our country," the Azerbaijani diplomat concluded.