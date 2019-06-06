Azerbaijan taking part in OSCE PA conference in Tbilisi

By Trend





A member of the Azerbaijani parliament, Vice President of the OSCE PA Bureau Azay Guliyev, Azerbaijani MPs Asim Mollazade and Sevinj Fataliyeva are taking part in a conference on parliamentary oversight, supported by the OSCE PA, in Tbilisi, Trend reports.

The event is organized by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the Parliament of Georgia and the National Institute for Democracy.

The first session on the theme “The role of committee meetings and plenary sessions in parliamentary oversight” is moderated by Azay Guliyev.

Reports on various topics will be heard and discussed at other sessions.