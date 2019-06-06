Belarus highlights priorities of cooperation in economy, investments

By Azernews

Development of comprehensive cooperation with Belarus is important for Azerbaijan, the country’s Ambassador to Belarus Latif Gandilov said on June 4.

He made the remarks at a solemn event on the occasion of Azerbaijan Republic Day and the 100th anniversary of the diplomatic service of the country.

The head of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Belarus believes that contacts with Belarus in all areas - political, economic, scientific, cultural and educational - are important.

He also spoke about Azerbaijan Republic Day.

“On May 28, 1918, the Azerbaijani people proclaimed their independence. Although the state then existed for only two years, it managed to lay the foundation for huge transformations for the future,” Gandilov said.

He added that In 1991, the Azerbaijani people regained their sovereignty and became an equal member of the international community. Within this period, the country could achieve great results in its development.

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Vladimir Dvornik noted the qualitative dynamics of the Belarusian-Azerbaijani relations and highlighted the priorities of cooperation with Azerbaijan in economy and investments.

“Both countries are linked by time-tested long-term friendship, as well as effective cooperation in the international arena,” he said.

Dvornik also touched upon the upcoming visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Belarus to attend the opening ceremony of the Second European Games.

The deputy prime minister called good the prospects for the development of contacts between Belarus and Azerbaijan in all directions.

The solemn event was accompanied by acquaintance with the Azerbaijani art. National songs and music were performed there. The guests were also presented three paintings created in Belarus by Nailya Gandilova, the spouse of the Azerbaijani ambassador. The works are dedicated to Belarus and reflect the national features of the country.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus was about $204 million in 2018, which is approximately $56 million more than the figure of 2017.

The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $60 million in January-February this year. Imports from Belarus to Azerbaijan made up $55.9 million, while the volume of exports from Azerbaijan to Belarus was $3.3 million.

Azerbaijan’s first ever Trade House was opened in Belarusian capital Minsk on May 26, 2017. The Trade House presents Azerbaijan's domestic products.

The two countries closely cooperate in the field of machine engineering. It is noteworthy that the Azerbaijani-Belarusian enterprise for the assembly of tractors of the Minsk Tractor Plant (MTZ) in Turkey will be put into operation in July 2019.