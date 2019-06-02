MFA: Games held in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories are parody of football

By Trend

The games held in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by the so called “confederation", which is not recognized by any official football organization and brings together illegitimate structures, is nothing but a football parody, said head of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva.



Her remarks came in response to a question about holding of a football match by the "confederation of independent football associations" in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"I don’t want to encourage such an action by giving it importance. As you know, the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno Karabakh region of our country has expressed protest against it. The presence of the countries of Lapland among those participating in these games reminds me of a fairy tale about “a country covered with snow”. In fact, Armenian psychology is built on fairy tales and legends in which they believe," said Abdullayeva.