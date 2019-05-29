U.S. Department of State: SGC can play crucial role in Europe's efforts to diversify energy supplies

By Trend





The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) can play a crucial role in the implementation of Europe’s efforts to diversify energy supplies, Trend reports citing Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Kent D. Logsdon.

He made the remarks during the International Exhibition and Conference "Caspian Oil and Gas-2019" in Baku.

“Azerbaijan’s progress in Southern gas corridor will bring a new and reliable source of revenues to the country. I congratulate President Aliyev and all of the countries and companies whose hard work made this remarkable achievement. The United States has strongly supported the Southern Gas Corridor. We recognize that it can play the critical part in Europe’s planned efforts to diversify energy supplies or create an economic inflation in Caspian region” Logsdon said.

He added that the U.S. will continue to strongly support this project in the years ahead working together to expand it.

“We champion Azerbaijan’s development of energy resources and access to world market,” he noted.

As a demonstration of the U.S. support for Azerbaijan, Logsdon read out a message from U.S. President Donald Trump:

“Dear Mr. President, please accept my best wishes as you celebrate the 26th anniversary of international Caspian oil and gas exhibition. Azerbaijan is more prospered and connected to the global economy than any time in its history. Oil and gas produced by Azerbaijan continue to increase stability in world energy market including to the southern gas corridor. Azerbaijan can play even greater role by partnering with other potential suppliers like Turkmenistan.”

The Southern Gas Corridor project envisages the creation of a pipeline infrastructure for the transportation of Azerbaijani gas, which is extracted as part of the development of the Shah Deniz Stage 2 field, to Europe via Turkey.

The main components of the project are Shah Deniz Stage 2, expansion of the South Caucasus pipeline Baku-Georgia-border with Turkey, construction of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) from Turkey’s eastern border to the western border and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) connecting Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea in southern Italy.

Supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Europe are expected in the amount of 10 billion cubic meters in early 2020. In addition, 6 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas will be supplied to the western regions of Turkey. Deliveries to Turkey began in the summer of 2018.