Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh responds to Russian news agency "Regnum

The public association "The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan" issued a statement in connection with the opinion voiced by the editor-in-chief of the Regnum news agency, Modest Kolerov, related to the 25th anniversary of the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

Kolerov is known for his pro-Armenian and biased anti-Azerbaijan position.

"Kolerov's comments aren't surprising. Kolerov is trying to connect this abstract thoughts with the Nagorno-Karabakh problem. He argues that for the realization of the "right to independence" of the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", its "decent state existence" must be ensured. We would like to remind the person who appears to be the editor-in-chief of the news agency that the “existence” of a illegal regime, called the “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, has no historical, legal or other grounds for any abstract discussion," reads the statement.