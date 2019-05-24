Azerbaijani vice-speakers to deliver reports on various issues in parliament

By Trend





A meeting between the vice-speakers of the Azerbaijani parliament and members of the Youth Association of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party is being held in the parliament, Trend reports on May 24.

Azerbaijani First Vice-Speaker Ziyafat Asgarov, Vice-Speakers Bahar Muradova and Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations Siyavush Novruzov, as well as officials from several state agencies, committees and ministries are participating in the meeting.

The vice-speakers are expected to deliver the reports on various issues during the meeting.