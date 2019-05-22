Ambassador: Kazakh-Azerbaijani fraternal relations to continue developing dynamically

By Trend





Fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, which are at a high level, will continue to develop dynamically under the new leadership of the country, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Beibit Isabayev said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports on May 22.

Isabayev noted that Kazakhstan remains committed to its international obligations, and the country will continue its balanced policy in accordance with national interests.

“In Kazakhstan, the presidential election will be held on June 9,” he said. “For the first time in the history of Kazakhstan, a woman is claiming for the presidency. All candidates submitted their platforms. The [presidential] campaign will continue until June 7. As many as 125 international observers have already been accredited to observe the election.”

“In general, we expect more than 1,000 international observers,” he noted. “Representatives of Azerbaijan are also invited to Kazakhstan to observe the elections. They represent the Central Election Commission of the republic and the Azerbaijani parliament, and will observe the elections as part of the missions of observers from international organizations. According to the available information, the Azerbaijani delegation includes more than 40 people.”

He noted that a polling station No. 262 will be opened in the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku for the Kazakh citizens to vote in Azerbaijan.