Azerbaijani expert: Georgian media exaggerates issue around Keshikchidag historical monument

By Trend





The Georgian media is exaggerating the issue revolving around the Keshikchidag historical monument located on the border with Azerbaijan, Rizvan Huseynov, Chairman of the Center of Caucasian History, told journalists, Trendreports.

He noted that, despite the issue having been resolved at the state level, the Georgian press is overemphasizing it yet again.

"The issue has been resolved in the best possible way. According to the protocol, it is necessary to obtain an official permit in order to enter the territory of Azerbaijan," Huseynov said, adding that these monuments are gradually being destroyed due to natural processes.

Huseynov noted that the Georgian media and some foreign media have exaggerated the matter. "Creating such conflicts is in the interests of neither Georgia nor Azerbaijan. Only a third party is interested in this," he commemted.

The chairman of the Center of Caucasian History expressed hope that the Georgian side will put an end to the campaign of certain individuals against Azerbaijan in their press.

As Leyla Abdullayeva, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, reported earlier, the Keshikchidag (David Gareji) monastery complex includes many historical, architectural and religious sites scattered in an area encompassing about 25 kilometers along the slopes of the ridge, which divides it into two parts and along which the Azerbaijani-Georgian state border runs.

"The matter of the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Georgia is being resolved within the framework of existing bilateral formats based on internationally existing procedures for reconciling such issues. Azerbaijan has always been a supporter of the earliest delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Georgian border. Azerbaijan is ready to complete this process as soon as possible," said the head of the press service of the Foreign Ministry.