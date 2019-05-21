Baku Executive Power talks on closing of city's most popular stree

By Trend





The Baku City Executive Power has commented on the restrictions for local residents to enter Nizami Street (a.k.a. “Torgovy”) from May 25 to 31.

Spokesperson for the Baku City Executive Power Israfil Karimov told Trend that the information provided in the press is false and no restrictions are applied.

“Such information is a kind of provocation, soccer is a game watched by a lot of people and fans, everyone loves it, and any restrictions are inadmissible,” he said. “On the contrary, there will be a holiday atmosphere in city and different events will be held.”

UEFA Europa League final match will be held between English teams Arsenal and Chelsea on May 29.

The match will start at 23:00 (GMT+4) at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium.