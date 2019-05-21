MP: Azerbaijan - equal partner with EU

By Trend





Azerbaijan has been recognized as a regional force and an active player, contributing to the establishment of the cooperation relations in the system of international relations, the implementation of transnational projects, global security issues and European energy security, Member of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Parvin Karimzade told Trend on May 20.

She added that the fact that Azerbaijan plays the role of a corridor between Western and Eastern civilizations, as well as the North and the South, enhances its authority as an important country.

“These achievements have been made thanks to Azerbaijan’s pragmatic and rational foreign policy,” Karimzade said. "Azerbaijan always attaches special importance to the relations with certain countries, as well as bilateral relations with neighboring countries. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Belgium testified to the development of the EU-Azerbaijan relations based on mutual interests.”

“The fact that Azerbaijan is a reliable and responsible partner for the EU was confirmed once more,” she said. “The meeting between President of the European Council Donald Tusk and President Aliyev when Tusk named Azerbaijan as a reliable partner of the EU also testifies to that.”

“The active cooperation within the Eastern Partnership program, the country’s close cooperation both within the Eastern Partnership and in bilateral format with the EU were also highlighted during the meeting," Karimzade said.

She reminded that the EU has supported the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project from the very beginning and is interested in further trade relations and strategic partnership with Azerbaijan.

"At the same time, the EU supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, which has been reflected in the adopted bilateral documents," Karimzade said.

She stressed that the policy being pursued by President Aliyev serves only Azerbaijan’s national interests and strengthening the country's position.







