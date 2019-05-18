Azerbaijani FM meets vice-president of National Assembly of France

By Trend

On the sidelines of his working visit to France, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Vice-President of the National Assembly of France Carole Bureau-Bonnard and the President of France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group in National Assembly Pierre-Alain Raphan, Trend reports referring to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting the sides exchanged their views on the current status of cooperation in the parliamentary dimension, as well as the prospects of development in the political, economic, cultural and other fields between Azerbaijan and France. They expressed the importance of exchange of mutual visits at different levels between the two countries.

The sides noted that the activities of the Azerbaijani-French Friendship Group contributed to the development of cooperation between the two countries, and expressed hope for the further development of relations.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed current issues of the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and France.