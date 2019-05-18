Azerbaijan to take part in PACE committee meeting in Paris

By Trend

Azerbaijani MP Sabir Hajiyev will be in Paris on May 19-21 to participate in a meeting of the PACE Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy, Trend reports.

The meeting will discuss issues of protection and assistance to victims of terror, the results of the conference held in St. Petersburg on countering international terrorism, the situation in Kosovo and inter-parliamentary dialogue with Algeria, as well as the mission and the future role of the Parliamentary Assembly.

Hajiyev will speak at the meeting and express his views on the topics discussed.