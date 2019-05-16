Turkish FM: Turkey makes active efforts for resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Trend:

Turkey is making active efforts for the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

According to Cavusoglu, Turkey as a whole is in favor of a peaceful resolution of conflicts in the South Caucasus.

The Foreign Minister noted that the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is important for Turkey.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.