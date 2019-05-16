Minister: Army personnel adopted ideas of Azerbaijanism, Heydar Aliyev's legacy

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with the deputy commanders of military units involved in ideological work, moral and psychological support, as well as military psychologists at the Educational Center of the country's Armed Forces, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on May 15.

While speaking at the event and analyzing the activity in the field of combat training, moral and psychological support of personnel, Hasanov emphasized the attention and care shown by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev to the army development.

Hasanov stressed that the leadership of the army focuses on the issue of educating personnel on the basis of the ideas of Azerbaijanism, creates the patriotic spirit of an Azerbaijani soldier and ensures soldiers’ faithful service to the Motherland and the country.

The minister stressed that the personnel who adopted the ideas of Azerbaijanism and the legacy of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev, has a high combat determination and a victorious spirit and is also able to fulfill any order of the supreme commander-in-chief.

While speaking about the reforms carried out in the army, the achieved results and the work carried out to improve the conditions of life and service of military personnel, Hasanov gave specific instructions to the officials in connection with the strengthening of ideological work, moral and psychological support of personnel for the planned educational work and maintaining constant readiness of troops to perform combat missions at any time.