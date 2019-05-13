OSCE monitoring to be held at Azerbaijani, Armenian troops' line of contact

By Trend





The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring on the line of contact on May 14 in the direction of the Goranboy district, Trendreports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring on the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic will carry out the monitoring on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.