Azerbaijani community marks 96th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev

By Trend





The 96th birthday anniversary of the architect and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, outstanding statesman, and national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev is marked on May 10, Trend reports.

On the birthday anniversary of the national leader, the country’s public representatives, people coming to Baku from various parts of Azerbaijan and the guests put wreaths and flowers at Heydar Aliyev’s grave in the Alley of Honor and pay tribute to the cherished memory of the great leader.











