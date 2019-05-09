Georgia supports cooperation in trade, tourism

By Azernews

Currently, political relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are at the highest level, cooperation has reached a strategic level, and the relations are based on the principles of strong friendship and mutual respect.

Meeting between the members of the working group on Azerbaijan-Georgia interparliamentary relations and the delegation of the Georgia-Azerbaijan parliamentary friendship group, which is on a visit to Baku, has been held in the Azerbaijani parliament.

The delegation was led by the Vice-Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Zviad Dzidziguri.

At the meeting, Aflatun Amashov, head of the working group, noted that during the period of independence, relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia have been showing positive dynamics and added that the official meetings and bilateral visits between the two countries give positive results.

Stressing the importance of bilateral cooperation within international organizations, Amashov said that interparliamentary relations play vital role in the development of multisectoral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

In turn, Dzidziguri stated that Georgia is interested in strengthening ties with Azerbaijan and emphasized that the Georgian side always supports cooperation in different spheres, such as trade, tourism and industry.

During the meeting, Azerbaijani MPs Ganira Pashayeva, Rasim Musabayov and Flora Karimova expressed deep concern over the erection of a monument in Georgia to separatist and terrorist Mikhail Avagyan, who was involved in the killings of civilians during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of issues in terms of the further development of bilateral relations.

Both Azerbaijan and Georgia restored their independence in 1991 and diplomatic ties were established between them on November 18, 1992. On October 10, 1997, Azerbaijan and Georgia became two of the four founding members of the GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development.

The countries broadly cooperate in regional energy development, transportation and economic partnership projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, Kars-Tbilisi-Baku railway, TRACECA, BSEC, etc. Regional military and security alliance of Georgia and Azerbaijan develops along NATO's Partnership for Peace Program and the common protection of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline with Turkey.



