Azerbaijani, Georgian parliamentarians mull co-op between two countries

By Trend





A meeting was held in the Azerbaijani parliament between the members of the working group on interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia and the delegation of the Georgia-Azerbaijan parliamentary friendship group, which is on a visit to Baku, Trend reports on May 8.

The delegation was led by Vice-Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Zviad Dzidziguri.

Speaking at the meeting, head of the working group Aflatun Amashov stressed the positive development of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia during the period of independence. “The official meetings and bilateral visits between the two countries give positive results,” he said.

Amashov also emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation within international organizations and the role of interparliamentary relations in the development of multisectoral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

In his turn, Dzidziguri expressed Georgia’s interest in further strengthening the ties with Azerbaijan and emphasized that the Georgian side always supports cooperation in various spheres, including trade, tourism and industry.

He also characterized Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as a very strong leader.

During the meeting, MPs Ganira Pashayeva, Rasim Musabayov and Flora Karimova expressed deep concern over the erection of a monument in Georgia to separatist and terrorist Mikhail Avagyan, who was involved in the killings of civilians during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The sides also exchanged the views on a number of issues in terms of the further development of bilateral relations.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.







