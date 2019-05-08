Azerbaijan needs information support from Turkic states in Karabakh conflict's settlement

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Yerevan bears international legal responsibility for the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh which is a territory of Azerbaijan and is not a subject of discussion.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is one of the most challenging conflicts in the region and the world, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Political Issues, head of the department Ali Hasanov told reporters.

He noted that Azerbaijan needs informational support from Turkic-speaking states.

"There is an aggressor and a party subjected to aggression. We need information support from Turkic-speaking states because Armenians periodically carried out their propaganda," Hasanov stated.

He believes that strengthening the integration of Turkic Council member-states in the information sphere is inevitable.

"During the April battles in 2016, Azerbaijan needed information support. It was necessary to inform the region and the world about the provocations of Armenians, their aggressive policy in the region, the destruction of cultural and religious sites of Azerbaijan. Therefore, I believe that the Turkic Council member-countries should support each other at such moments," he said.

Baku is convinced that it is impoosible to solve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is impossible without the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories. Azerbaijan has always found support among the Turkic Council member-states on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) was established as an intergovernmental organization, with the overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States in 2009. Its four founding member states are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia refuses to implement four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.