Ambassador talks important development directions of Azerbaijani-Turkmen relations

By Trend





Transport and transit spheres are the main directions of development of the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan Mekan Ishangulyyev said, Trend reports.

He was speaking at a briefing May 7 during his speech dedicated to the upcoming First Caspian Economic Forum to be held August 12, 2019 in Turkmenbashi city.

The ambassador said that the ports of the two states - the Turkmenbashi International Sea Port and the Baku International Sea Trade Port in Alyat settlement - play an important role in this issue. He noted that there is all the necessary legal framework for the implementation of bilateral cooperation in this direction.

“The Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey (Lapis Lazuli) transport corridor is one of the important projects being implemented through the sea routes of the two states, and test shipments from Afghanistan to Turkey have already been carried out via this corridor,” he said.

He also added the Caspian Sea-Black Sea transport corridor project that will link the seaports of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan with the ports of Georgia and Romania.

Further, the ambassador noted that for both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, and for the other Caspian states, the development of the economic potential of the region is possible while ensuring the environmental safety of the Caspian Sea.

He added that in order to comply with the environmental safety of the Caspian Sea, all the Caspian littoral states actively cooperate in this direction, taking into account the importance of this issue.

The ambassador also noted that both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have the necessary potential for the development of joint tourism projects. In this matter, both countries can use the created infrastructure, he said.

As an example, the ambassador noted the Turkmen tourist zone “Avaza” located in the city of Turkmenbashi, which has all the necessary conditions and infrastructure to ensure recreation and development of tourism. Also, regular ferry trips between the countries can influence the development of tourism, he said. The ambassador added that recently there has been a tendency of increase in the tourist flow to Turkmenistan.

The agenda of the upcoming forum includes discussion on the role of the economy of the Caspian region in a global context, investment attractiveness in the oil and gas, electricity, transport, trade, agro-industrial, tourism and other industries of economies of the Caspian littoral states that are of mutual interest. The event participants will discuss the prospects of joint investment projects and programs.