Azerbaijani president, first lady arrive in Gobustan district

07 May 2019 [12:40] - TODAY.AZ
By  Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in Gobustan district for a visit, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

The president and first lady laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Gobustan.

Head of Gobustan District Executive Authority Adil Mammadov informed President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the work carried out in the district.

President Aliyev gave relevant instructions.

