Mubariz Gurbanli: Azerbaijan plays significant role in development of values of multiculturalism

By Trend





Azerbaijan plays a significant role in the development of multicultural ideas and the values ??of multiculturalism, said Mubariz Gurbanli, Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations, at the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.

The Committee Chairman noted that for many states of the region, Azerbaijan can serve as an example of a tolerant country where representatives of various peoples and religions live comfortably.

"A clear example of the multicultural environment in Azerbaijan is that today, despite the longstanding conflict imposed by neighboring Armenia, there are representatives of the Armenian nationality who live in Azerbaijan and are married to Azerbaijanis. This fact is a clear evidence of tolerance and multiculturalism. Today, over 80 ethnic groups live in Azerbaijan, preserving their traditions, customs and culture, thanks to the favorable atmosphere that exists in Azerbaijan," Gurbanli said.

He noted that representatives of all religions and faiths in the country have the opportunity to live in peace, study, pray, and go to places of worship, such as churches, mosques, and synagogues.

"Today, there are 14 churches and 7 synagogues in Azerbaijan, which allows members of national minorities to enjoy all civil rights. The preservation of all these important factors of multiculturalism is the result of a far-sighted and well-considered state policy of Azerbaijan, which is guided by the principles of respect for the rights of all citizens of the country regardless of religious and ethnic differences. The head of our state has repeatedly stated that there is no alternative to multiculturalism, which is a kind of a call for the promotion of values and ideas of multiculturalism in Azerbaijan, as well as an impetus for their implementation outside our country," Gurbanli concluded.

The 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue under the motto "Building dialogue into action against discrimination, inequality and violent conflict" kicked off in Baku on May 2.

The forum, which is being held on May 2-3 in Baku, hosts more than 20 events with the participation of high-ranking officials from over 105 countries and more than 35 international organizations. The event is being broadcast by the UN on its official website.

The event has been organized by the Azerbaijani government and the Ministry of Culture, and the partners are UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the World Tourism Organization, the Council of Europe and ISESCO.

During the event, exhibitions and music programs will be organized for guests.

